Daybreak Nation on Location: 2017 Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s time to run, walk, volunteer or simply watch this weekend, for an event that’s become a tradition in Youngstown.

There is still time to register for this Sunday’s Panerathon at the Covelli Centre. The race supports women with breast cancer by donating the proceeds to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, those interested in signing up can head over to the Covelli Centre until 4 p.m. to register. People can also pick up their packets and T-shirts. If you can’t make it out on Saturday, registration and packet pickup will take place from 8-9:30 a.m., but there is less of a chance to get a T-shirt. Online registration is now closed.

It costs $25 to run in the 2 mile race and $35 to run in the 5K.

“We are so fortunate, 100 percent of the entry fee goes directly to the cause right here, to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center. We really feel like it’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Ashlee Mauti, director of marketing for Covelli Enterprises.

Mauti says putting on such a big event like the Panerathon gets really emotional when seeing the people it supports.

Along with the races, there will also be entertainment and, of course, Panera bagels.

Over the past seven years, $1.6 million has been raised. This helped the center open a mobile mammography unit last year, called Joanie on the Go.

The mobile unit helps women who don’t have the ability to drive to the center or aren’t able to afford services at the center.

“We are going to continue the success we are having, especially with the van. So far we have done more than 1,200 exams in the unit. I guess the hope would be to get another van, but we are doing the best we can with the one we have now,” said the center’s Candace.

For complete details about this year’s event, visit Panerathon’s website.