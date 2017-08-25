New Castle man wanted for hate crime in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Cleveland are looking for a man from New Castle after they say he committed a hate crime while at the Flats, near the waterfront in Cleveland.

Police say Gregory Brzoza, 24, yelled racial slurs at a 22-year-old victim outside of Coastal Taco, telling the victim he didn’t belong here and to go back to his own country.

Police say Brzoza punched the man in the face, breaking his jaw and knocking out his tooth. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Brzoza is charged with felonious assault and hate incident.