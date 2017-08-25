Nugget of Knowledge: Goody two-shoes phrase

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Grandfather clock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re not sure of the origin of the expression “Goody two-shoes,” but it does appear in a poem in 1670. We do, however, know how it became popular.

Goody two-shoes was a fictional character, the nickname of a little girl in a nursery tale called, “The History of Little Goody Two-Shoes,” published around 1765 in England.

The story deals with a poor orphan named Margery Meanwell.

Margery is so poor she has only one shoe, but a rich relative buys her a second one.

Margery is so excited by her gift that she runs around exclaiming, “Two shoes, two shoes!” to everyone she meets.

In the story, she marries a rich man and uses her wealth to help the poor.

Children’s books at the time had virtuous heroes and heroines who God rewarded with wealth.

But, where did Goody come from?

“Goody” was originally a polite way to address a woman, a shortening of “goodwife,” just like how we say “my good man.”

