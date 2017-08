YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman routed Youngstown East 41-7 in the season opener for both teams.

Domonhic Jennings scored on a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Spartans.

Mike O’Horo scored two touchdowns for Boardman, while Jujuan Forte notched two TDs as well.

Boardman will host Howland in week two. East will host Ursuline.

