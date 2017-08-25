Struthers beats Liberty 41-8 behind 3 Mitchell TD runs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three touchdown runs by Willie Mitchell helped Struthers pound Liberty, 41-8, on Friday.

The Wildcats struck first on a 1-yard TD run by quarterback J.D. Hall.

Mitchell then scored on a 4-yard TD run to make it 14-0, before adding two TD runs in the third quarter.

Mitchell led the Wildcats in rushing with 105 yards on 14 carries. Hall threw for 103 yards on 6 of 10 passing. Nate Richards caught a pair of passes for 61 stripes.

Struthers stats courtesy of Michael Donatelli

For Liberty, Dra Rushton ran for 79 yards and also completed 5 of 12 passes for 32 yards. Capone Haywood caught 2 tosses for 14 yards.

Liberty stats courtesy of Brian Whan

Struthers will host Crestview in week two. Liberty will travel to Lakeview.

