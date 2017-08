SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Michael Bagnall was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of a man in Sharon over two years ago.

Bagnall is convicted of killing 23-year-old Jaylen “Bubby” West in February of 2015.

Investigators said he was shot during a disagreement at a birthday party.

Bagnall then led police on a manhunt from western Pennsylvania to northeast Ohio and before being caught in Pittsburgh.

Police Chief Gerald Smith said the detectives in this case did a tremendous job.