Suspects accused of spree of thefts in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a couple who they say has been responsible for a series of shoplifting incidents in the township.

In the latest incident on August 18, 28-year-old Julia Karis was accused of biting a loss prevention employee, who tried to grab back a purse full of stolen merchandise, according to a police report. Police said Julia jumped into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Christopher Karis, which was parked in the parking lot at Gabe’s.

The two managed to get away but not before the employee grabbed the purse she was carrying full of stolen pants from the store, the report stated.

Julia and Christopher Karis were arrested Thursday in Beaver Township on a warrant for robbery and complicity charges.

Police said prior to the robbery at Gabe’s, the suspects were arrested on theft warrants at the Days Inn on August 17.

Julia was accused of stealing from the Dollar General on August 11 and 14, while Christopher is facing charges for an alleged theft at Walmart on July 29.

On August 11, police said Julia Karis came into the Dollar General, inquiring about a job. They said she then walked around the store, putting items into her purse.

Meanwhile, Christopher Karis walked around the store — pretending not to know Julia Karis — while he gave her more stolen items to hide in the purse, according to a police report.

Christopher Karis was also accused of stealing a lawnmower from a family member on July 7 after asking her for money earlier that day.