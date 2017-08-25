Troopers say traffic stop for speed led to drug discovery on I-80

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A speeding car led to a discovery of numerous drugs on Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a rental car with North Carolina registration for speeding on I-80 in Austintown.

Troopers said they searched the car and found 86 individual bags of crack, five hydrocodone pills, and 19 alprazolam pills worth $2,500.

Two of the passengers — 19-year-old Donovan McGeary, of New York, and 19-year-old Jahlik Donovan, of Sandusky — were arrested.

They are each charged with possession and trafficking in crack cocaine, drug trafficking, and possession of drugs.

McGeary and Donovan are being held in Mahoning County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court on August 28.