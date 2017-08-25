Warren woman accused of forgery, theft in office

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman is facing forgery, theft in office and tampering with records charges.

Amy Clauss, 42, was arrested on Thursday.

She was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on the charges on August 15.

According to the indictment, Clauss is accused of stealing over $17,000 and tampering with records at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The indictment says the crimes happened from January 2014 to January 2017.

Clauss pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted bond of $5,000 on Thursday. She’s set to appear in court again on September 11.