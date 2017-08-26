As football season begins, are you aware of the signs of a concussion?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the high school football season begins, doctors are reminding their patients what the warning signs and symptoms are for a concussion.

According to FamilyDoctor.org, a concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury, which is defined as any sudden damage to the head.

Many associate concussions with football, but other contact sports like soccer and basketball can also result in concussions.

Some symptoms of a concussion can be loss of consciousness, headaches, confusion or memory problems and dizziness or balance problems.

If you play football, the Ohio High School Athletic Association requires athletes to have a written authorization from a physician or certified athletic trainer to be able to return to the field. Also, athletes can’t return to a game on the same day they get the concussion.

Along with concussions, chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. Symptoms generally appear eight to 10 years after an athlete experiences repeated concussions.

It is generally believed that CTE occurs in four stages.:

Stage 1: Disorientation, dizziness, headaches

Stage 2: Memory loss, erratic behavior, poor judgement

Stage 3 and 4: Dementia, movement disorders, tremors, suicidal thoughts

To keep athletes safe this school year, make sure to review the signs and symptoms of concussion. Reach out to your family doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information about concussions, TBI and CTE, visit Dr. Mike Sevilla’s blog.