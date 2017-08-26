Dean, Busch TD runs help Howland beat Lakeview 23-19



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland beat Lakeview 23-19 on Friday despite a late push by the Bulldogs.

Samari Dean scored on a 23-yard TD run midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 Tigers lead.

Keyshawn Busch then added a 4-yard TD run with two minutes before the half to make it 16-0 Tigers.

Lakeview got on the board with just 1:25 before halftime when Zach Rogers hit Noah Olejnik for a 55-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs then cut their deficit to 16-13 on a 2-yard TD run by Tony Crish to open the third quarter.

Howland answered with a 7-yard TD run by Jackson Deemer to push its lead back to 10.

Lakeview scored on a 1-yard TD pass from Rogers to Drew Munno with 40 seconds left in the game to make it 23-19, but the Tigers recovered the onside kick.

Howland outgained Lakeview 342 to 39 yards on the ground. The Tigers were led by Deemer’s 159 rushing yards. Dean also gained 139 yards via the ground as well.

Rogers threw for 292 yards for Lakeview as he completed 17 of 28.

Lakeview will host Liberty in week two. Howland will travel to Boardman.

