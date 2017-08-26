Downtown Warren art display lets owners show off their pets

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Pet lovers gathered in downtown Warren Saturday to celebrate their pets through art.

Art displays were set up all around Courthouse Square, along with vendors, crafters and more.

The event’s creator says animals, like her horse Commander, have done so much for their owners — and it often goes unappreciated.

“I’ve been through two brain surgeries because I have brain cancer,” Kari Crawford said. “In that time, going to the barn to see my horse was all I needed to help me get through all these times that I’ve been through.”

Leashed pets were welcome to Saturday’s show. Owners and their pets could even paint a picture together.