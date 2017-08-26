Greenville ends Hickory’s opening day win streak behind Eells’ 3 TDs

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Greenville ended Hickory’s 7-game opening day win streak, 27-26, behind Canyon Eells’ 3 TDs.

The Trojan and Hornet defenses held their opponents without a first down early on. Greenville’s offense had 6 plays from scrimmage which ended in a pair of punts. Hickory also punted the ball after their first three offensive plays. Each team fumbled the ball away on their next possession. The Hornets coughed the ball up near midfield. After scooping the ball up, two plays later, Hickory’s Trevon DeVito recovered a fumble at the Hornets’ 29-yard line.

The first quarter saw both teams tally a total of 72 yards of offense, commit 2 turnovers and were able to move the sticks twice.

Midway through the second quarter, the Trojans’ Nate Bell found Michael Blaney on a 40-yard hookup on third down which placed Greenville inside the Hornets’ 30-yard line. Seven plays later, the Trojans found the end zone as Canyon Eells scored from a yard out with just over 3 minutes to play in the first half. Eells extra point attempt failed. Greenville leads, 6-0.

To begin the second half, the Trojans’ Brady Gentile picked off Hickory’s quarterback Hayden Gallagher. On the next play, Hickory’s Domenic Clary recovered Eells’ fumble at midfield.

Following Clary’s recovery, the Hornets’ went up on Will Gruber’s 8-yard touchdown catch from Gallagher five plays later.

On their next possession, Greenville lost the ball out of the end zone on an errant punt snap. Then, Will Gruber returned the following kickoff for a touchdown as he raced 77 yards. The Hornets took a 16-6 lead with just under 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

The third quarter continued to prove to be costly for Greenville as Hickory added on another scoring drive as Sam Scarton kicked a field goal from 28-yards away.

Late in the third quarter, Eells went 60-yards for a touchdown to close the gap to 19-13. On the ensuing kickoff, Eells boots an onside kick which was recovered by the Trojans at the Hornets 35 yard line. Three plays later, Eells strikes again as he ran 30 yards to score his third touchdown to tie the game at 19.

The wild third quarter continued as Hickory’s Hayden Gallagher connected with Will Gruber for a 66-yard pass play which led to the Hornets’ 26-19 lead. The third quarter saw the two teams score 39 points

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Trojans strike back as Brady Gentile and Eells each had long runs to get their offense down to the one yard line. From there, Adonis Scriven plunged into the end zone as the Trojans trailed by one. Nate Bell passed the two-point conversion to Brenden Calvin on a fake extra point to take the lead at 27-26.

Eells has now rushed for over 100-yards in four of his last five games played. Brady Gentile also went for over 100-yards. The fourth time that a pair of Trojans have rushed for 100-yards in the same game in the last five years.

Greenville’s Multiple Rushers to gain over 100-yards in a game since 2013

August 25, 2017: Canyon Eells, 125; Brady Gentile, 103

October 21, 2016: Canyon Eells, 114; Ethan Reiser, 103

September 26, 2014: Nick Black, 189; Cody Nellis, 109

September 27, 2013: Tyler Fattman, 139; Trey Vanaken, 115

Hickory’s Hayden Gallagher, filling in for Luke Brennan, threw for 207 yards. The last time that a Hornet threw for over 200-yards was on November 22, 2014 by Brennan (252).

Tonight’s statistics courtesy of Ryan Briggs of WLLF

Scoring Chart

Greenville, 27-26

Second Quarter

G – Canyon Eells, 1-yard TD run (G 6-0, 3:07)

Third Quarter

H – Will Gruber, 8-yard TD catch from Hayden Gallagher (H 7-6, 9:43)

H – Hickory’s safety (H 9-6, 8:07)

H – Will Gruber returned kickoff 77 yards for TD (H 16-6, 7:56)

H – Sam Scarton, 28-yard FG (H 19-6, 3:11)

G – Canyon Eells, 60-yard TD run (H 19-13, 2:33)

G – Canyon Eells, 30-yard TD run (T 19-19, 1:37)

H – Will Gruber, 66-yard TD catch from Hayden Gallagher (H 26-19, 0:44)

Fourth Quarter

G – Adonis Scriven, 1-yard TD run (G 27-26, 6:36)

Hickory will travel to Mercer in week two. Greenville will visit Slippery Rock.

