Late TD, interception gives Salem 34-28 win vs. East Palestine

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A late touchdown run by Salem’s Elijah Rothwell propelled the Quakers to a 34-28 win against East Palestine on Friday.

Rothwell scored from two yards out with just 1:18 left, and the Salem defense intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired.

A Mitch Davidson TD pass put Salem ahead 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. He connected with Zach Bezon on a 3-yard pass.

East Palestine QB Parker Sherry answered with a TD run on 3rd-and-inches early in the second quarter to tie the game. Later in the second, on 2nd-and-inches, Sherry dove into the end zone for a 14-7 Bulldogs lead.

Salem’s Jack Madison recovered an East Palestine fumble with 3:52 left in half. It lead to a 4-yard TD pass from Davidson to Turner Johnson to tie the contest.



East Palestine took a 20-14 lead midway through the third quarter on a 4-yard pass from Sherry to Dominic Posey. But Salem answered with a 3-yard TD run by Eli Rothwell with 4:13 left in the third.

To start the fourth, on 3rd-and-15, Davidson connected with Chase Ackerman for a 54-yard TD pass to put Salem ahead 28-20.

East Palestine’s Sherry then connected with Dominic Posey on a 16-yard TD pass with 5:22 left. The two hooked up once again for a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 28. The drive went 14 plays and 86 yards.

That lead to Rothwell’s game-winning TD run, which capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive.

East Palestine will host Perry in week two. Salem will host United.

