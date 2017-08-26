Local Red Cross volunteers head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local volunteers from the Red Cross are making their way down to Texas Saturday to help residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross has two volunteers en route to Corpus Christi to help with the devastation from Harvey.

Red Cross says its commonplace for states to enlist help from far-away chapters when a disaster occurs.

Depending on how severe the storm is — and what kind of damage it causes — more help may soon be on it’s way from the Valley.

“Probably in the next few weeks, we will be sending more,” Karen Conklin of Red Cross said. “We’re just now beginning to understand the devastation.”