Farrell, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Neshannock edged Farrell, 28-26, on Friday in the season opener.

Neshannock took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter.

Farrell’s Christian Lewis scored on a 45-yard TD run to cut the Steelers’ deficit to 21-20, but Neshannock was able to hold on.

Farrell will travel to Northeast in week two.

