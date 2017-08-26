Sharpsville downs West Middlesex 49-0, Prebble with 2 TD runs

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Cameron Prebble scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards as Sharpsville beat West Middlesex 49-0 on Friday.

Bobby Besser also notched a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Sharpsville a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Nick Alexander connected with Luke Levis for a TD pass to make it 28-0.

Kobe Joseph took an interception back for a touchdown for a 34-0 Sharpsville lead.

West Middlesex will host Wilmington in week two. Sharpsville will travel to Lakeview.

