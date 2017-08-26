Wilmington beats Sharon 21-7 on Marett, Patton TD runs

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – TD runs by Cameron Marett and Jack Patton pushed Wilmington past Sharon, 21-7, on Friday.
The Tigers struck first with a 26-yard TD pass from Lane Voytik to Jordan Wilson in the first quarter.
Marett’s 5-yard TD run late in the third quarter tied the contest. He then scored on a 20-yard run early in the fourth to give Wilmington the lead.
Patton added a 10-yard TD run later in the fourth.
Read more: Week one high school football stories
Wilmington will travel to West Middlesex in week two. Sharon will host Reynolds.
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.