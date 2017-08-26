Youngstown woman born in 1909 celebrates 108th birthday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The year 1909 was historical in many ways: William Howard Taft was president, the plastics industry was born and the North Pole was discovered.

It’s also when Valentina Williams of Youngstown was born — and on Saturday, she celebrated her 108th birthday.

“August the 23rd, 1909,” Williams said. “That’s when I was born.”

Williams was born in Cuba and moved to Youngstown in 1927.

“I didn’t speak English at all,” she said. “I only [spoke] Spanish.”

Once here, Williams married her husband James. Together, they had six children that they raised through the Great Depression.

“When I was a kid, I used to compare — well I could never compare her to the blessed mother — but she was that kind of lady,” said Constancia Raines, one of Williams’ daughters. “She followed the blessed mother implicitly.”

Now, Williams has 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren — all of whom she gets to watch grow up, while they also get to help her celebrate these milestone birthdays.

“She has breeded such strong women,” said Stephanie Douglas, one of her granddaughters. “All of the women in our family they’re very strong minded, they’re very goal oriented.”

Williams still lives at her house on Selma Street. She is a member of several organizations and an avid church member.

All of her family says one of her biggest secrets to staying alive is her faith.

“She used to march us to church like ducks,” Raines said. “And you couldn’t go to the movies unless you went to the 8 a.m. mass.”

But Williams says eating well, staying up to date on current events and staying active is part of it, too.

Oh, and she has this piece of advice:

“Don’t expect too much, or you won’t get too much,” Williams said. “You expect nothing, you’ll get something.”