Buzzacco with 3 TD passes, South Range downs Springfield 37-14

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range defeated Springfield 37-14 on Saturday, keyed by three passing touchdowns by Aniello Buzzacco. Mathias Combs also has three TDs for the Raiders.

The Tigers got on the board first when Brannon Brungard connected with Brandon Walters for a 10-yard TD pass late in the first quarter.

South Range responded immediately, as, minutes later, Buzzacco hit Combs for a 69-yard TD pass to tie the game. Buzzacco and Combs then hooked up again a few minutes later for a 3-yard TD.

The Raiders took a 21-7 lead when Peyton Remish scored on a 35-yard TD run. But Springfield answered back two plays later with an 81-yard TD pass from Brungard to Austin Trebella.

South Range added a touchdown right before half, as Buzzacco found Josh Stear for a 7-yard TD pass with just 10 seconds left for a 28-14 lead.

In the third quarter, Brandon Youngs nailed a 25-yard field goal for the Raiders, while Combs notched a spectacular rushing touchdown where he reversed field and juked multiple defenders.

Springfield will visit Brookfield in week two. South Range will travel to Western Reserve.

