YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Republic Avenue when police say an SUV crashed into a pole.

When police arrived, they found one of the passengers outside of the SUV, unresponsive.

Police say they administered Narcan to revive one of the passengers and both were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.