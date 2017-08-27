Mooney back-to-school event at MVR supports Cassese scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney hosted their second annual Back to School Bash at Cassese’s MVR.

Students, faculty, and staff came together to celebrate the start of a new school year.

The day started with a cornhole tournament to benefit the Carmine L. Cassese Sholarship Fund.

Even though this means school is here again, students agree this is a great way to give back.

“This is a great event for our families and students to get together to start the school year out as a family and celebrate all of the great things that are happening at Mooney,” Mooney president Mark Oles said.

Last year, more than 500 members of the Mooney family came to the bash.