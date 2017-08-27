Record-setting 11,000 racers compete in Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a record-setting Panerathon on Sunday, as 11,000 people took to the streets of downtown Youngstown to participate in the 8th annual race.

In all, 200 teams took part, all in the name of finding a cure for breast cancer.

“I’m here today walking in memory of my mom,” volunteer Gayle Hite said.

“I’ve always run the 10K,” said Carrie Albert, who is fighting breast cancer. “And this year’s a little different. I was just diagnosed with breast cancer in May.”

The record-setting attendance brought in an all-time fundraising high.

All of the money raised from registration and sponsorship goes right to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

“This year actually marks raising $2 million for the center,” said Candice Madden, of Mercy Health. “So we’ve been able to do huge things in the community.”

Including things like increase breast health education and awareness.

“Self-breast exam is very important,” Hite said. “For myself, if I didn’t do it, it could have turned into cancer.”

The fight is far from over, but the racers said they’ll keep putting one foot in front of the other until they can outpace breast cancer.

“The girls on my team, my family who have all come out here today to support me individually, as well as everyone else who is out here to support just the cause in general,” Albert said, “it’s really great to see all of this.”