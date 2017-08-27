Youngstown City Schools team with local groups for back-to-school fun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District is teaming with The Red Zone and City Kids Care for a series of back-to-school cookouts and bicycle giveaways.

The Red Zone and City Kids Care will raffle off 800 bicycles between each YCSD elementary school.

Students and their families will be able to meet the school principals — who will speak at the events — and some other personnel to enjoy a cookout. Red Zone co-founder and college football standout Maurice Clarett will also speak.

Events planned for this week include:

Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Taft

Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Rayen Early College Intermediate School

Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Wilson

Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bunn

Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGuffey

Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Williamson

Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Volney

Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Kirkmere

To qualify for the bike raffle, students must be registered at the school.

The Red Zone is a social service organization that provides mental health and counseling services. City Kids Care is a non-profit organization aimed at serving youth through fun events and giveaways.