Driver who hit, killed woman by Southern Park Mall gets maximum sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Florida man who pleaded guilty to hitting a woman near the Southern Park Mall, killing her was sentenced on Monday. Matthew Wilson received the maximum sentence of six months in jail, with a five-year driver’s license suspension.

Police said Wilson was driving his pick-up truck when he slammed into Judy Dailey as she was walking near JCPenney in November. She later died at the hospital.

Last month, Wilson’s family said he suffered from seizures and had one before the crash.

Dailey’s family questioned why he wasn’t taking his seizure medication at the time of the crash, saying he was “playing Russian Roulette with all of society.”

