Youngstown, OH (WYTV) –

Mark September 9th on your calendar if you want to do some golfing and help children in the Valley with Down Syndrome.

Elisa’s Entourage golf outing is September 9th at Bedford Trails in Lowellville with a start time of 1:30pm. Plenty of gift baskets will be up for grabs with a raffle as well. If you want more information on the golf outing, click here.

Elisa was born July 17, 2014 with a surprise: an extra chromosome and a diagnosis of down syndrome. She also had a major heart defect requiring open heart surgery.

When Elisa was born, we had no idea how many family members and friends would come together to support her. As she has grown, we have made new friends and our family has expanded to include her medical team, other special needs parents, friends of friends, and so many more. We have been overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of people wanting to help us advocate for more Down syndrome funding, special programming and a more inclusive world.