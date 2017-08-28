Injured hawk rescued from Route 11 in Trumbull County

By Published: Updated:


VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An injured hawk was found Monday afternoon in the grass off the side of a Trumbull County freeway.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Route 11 north in Vienna Township, workers with the Birds in Flight Sanctuary rescued a red-tailed hawk with a broken wing.

People driving by saw the bird and called 911, which then contacted Vienna police and Birds in Flight Sanctuary.

The hawk was crated and taken away.

“It has a broken wing but the fracture’s very, very old. So we’re going to have to get an X-ray and see exactly what’s going on in there but it is an old fracture,” Heather Merritt said.

She hopes there’s a way to save the bird.

It’s believed the bird was about ten years old. The life expectancy of a red-tailed hawk is around 15 years.

The goal is to return the bird to the wild. If that can’t be done, another possibility is using the bird for education programs.

Related Posts