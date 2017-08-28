Injured hawk rescued from Route 11 in Trumbull County



VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An injured hawk was found Monday afternoon in the grass off the side of a Trumbull County freeway.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Route 11 north in Vienna Township, workers with the Birds in Flight Sanctuary rescued a red-tailed hawk with a broken wing.

People driving by saw the bird and called 911, which then contacted Vienna police and Birds in Flight Sanctuary.

The hawk was crated and taken away.

“It has a broken wing but the fracture’s very, very old. So we’re going to have to get an X-ray and see exactly what’s going on in there but it is an old fracture,” Heather Merritt said.

She hopes there’s a way to save the bird.

It’s believed the bird was about ten years old. The life expectancy of a red-tailed hawk is around 15 years.

The goal is to return the bird to the wild. If that can’t be done, another possibility is using the bird for education programs.