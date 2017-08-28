Local schools taking precautions against West Nile virus

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For some students, today marks the first day of the 2017-2018 school year. But, along with thinking about classes, the West Nile virus should also be on everyone’s mind.

Some school districts are taking steps to make sure their students are protected from harmful insects, especially mosquitoes.

About a week ago, Austintown Local Schools found mosquitoes on school property that tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Mahoning County District Board of Health applied larvicide to the wetland area of the high school’s campus to prevent the hatching of mosquitoes. To get rid of any existing adult mosquitoes, Austintown is working with an insect control company to fog the area.

The district also plans to purchase EPA-approved spray for athletes who practice near the affected area.

Because of this, Canfield Local Schools sprayed their buildings and grounds for pest control last Friday, even though Superintendent Alex Geordan says no mosquitoes have been found for now. He said they sprayed for precautionary reasons.

So far, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile in Mahoning and Columbiana counties, even though mosquitoes with the virus have been found in the two counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people infected do not have symptoms.

But, if anyone has a history of recent mosquito bites and is experiencing headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash, you should contact your doctor immediately.