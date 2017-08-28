Many remember YSU’s upset win over Pitt five years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’ll be five years on September 1 since the Penguins defeated an FBS school. The Penguins reveled in their 31-17 victory over Pitt in 2012. Now, the Penguins will get their chance against the Panthers once again as they begin their season at Heinz Field.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ recent matchups with FBS schools:

YSU vs. FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision)

Since 2005

2018 – at West Virginia

Sept. 2, 2017 – at Pittsburgh

Sept. 10, 2016 – West Virginia 38 YSU 21

…The Mountaineers Skyler Howard threw for 389 yards and completed 5 TD passes as West Virginia broke a 14-14 halftime tie to take a 38-17 win at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Penguins’ quarterback Ricky Davis passed for 189 yards and led the team in rushing with 62.

Sept. 5, 2015 – Pittsburgh 45 YSU 37

…Qadre Ollison ran for 207 yards while scoring once in the Panthers’ 45-37 victory over YSU in the 2015 season opener. The Penguins’ Hunter Wells threw for 274 yards and Jody Webb ran for 127 (2 TDs) as YSU scratched and clawed their way back to trail by just 8 points with 4:24 left in the contest.

Aug. 30, 2014 – Illinois 28 YSU 17

…The Illini trailed 9-7 entering the final frame before outscoring the Penguins 21-8 to secure a 28-17 win. Wes Lunt threw 4 touchdowns and accumulated 285 yards through the air for Illinois. Dante Nania led YSU with 117 yards passing while Martin Ruiz compiled 116 stripes on 32 carries.

Sept. 14, 2013 – Michigan State 55 YSU 17

…Sparty outgained YSU 547-172 yards of total offense as Michigan State tallied 55 points in week three of the 2013 season. Connor Cook was efficient as he completed 15 of 22 for 202 yards and 4 scores for MSU. Nick Hill averaged 9.2 yards per tote (9 attempts, 83 yards) as he left the Spartans in rushing.

Sept. 1, 2012 – YSU 31 Pittsburgh 17

…In one of Youngstown State’s proudest moments since winning the National Championship – the Penguins defeated Pitt at Heinz Field (31-17) in the 2012 lid lifter. Kurt Hess (2) and Jamaine Cook (1) each had a touchdown pass as Cook led the team in rushing with 84 yards. Hess threw for 154. The Panthers turned the ball over twice. Tino Sunseri finished with 239 yards passing.

Sept. 2, 2011 – Michigan State 28 YSU 6

…Two future star NFL players, Kirk Cousins and Le’Veon Bell, each played a key role in the Spartans week one win over YSU. Cousins threw for 222 yards and a score as Bell ran the ball only 9 times but scored twice in the process. Jamaine Cook led YSU on the ground with 76 yards on 17 carries.

Sept. 4, 2010 – Penn State 44 YSU 14

…Youngstown State was penalized 8 times and were only able to manage 16.7% on their third down conversions (2-12) as the Nittany Lions began the 2010 campaign with a 44-14 win at Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s Rob Bolden completed a pair of touchdown passes as he finished with 239 yards through the air. Brett Brackett, who caught both of his scores, also finished with 98 yards on 8 receptions. Kurt Hess completed 11 passes to Dominique Barnes. Hess finished with 189 yards passing. Barnes totaled 134 yards receiving.

Sept. 5, 2009 – Pittsburgh 38 YSU3

…Pitt held YSU’s ground game to only 46 yards as they forced a pair of turnovers in their 38-3 romp of the Penguins at Heinz Field. Dion Lewis led the Panthers with 129 yards rushing and two scores. Bill Stull threw for 123 yards passing and two touchdowns. YSU’s Kevin Smith led the rushing attack with 47 yards.

Aug. 30, 2008 – Ohio State 43 YSU 0

…Ohio State earned 24 first downs to the Penguins’ 5. The Buckeyes held YSU’s offense to negative 11 yards rushing and 85 yards passing while OSU gained nearly 500 yards of total offense (495). Chris Wells accumulated 111 yards on 13 carries for the Buckeyes. Todd Boeckman completed 14 of 19 passes for 187 yards.

Sept. 1, 2007 – Ohio State 38 YSU 6

…Todd Boeckman threw for 225 yards on 17 of 23 pass attempts as the Buckeyes rolled to a 38-6 win at the ‘Horseshoe’. Brian Robiskie caught 9 passes for 153 yards. For YSU, Tom Zetts connected on 10 of 18 passes for 86 stripes. Jordan Edwards and Jabari Scott finished with 28 and 26 rushing yards, respectively.

Sept. 16, 2006 – Penn State 37 YSU 3

…Penn State ran up 568 yards of total offense, 389 were via the ground, as the Nittany Lions handed the Penguins their first loss of the season. Tony Hunt gained 143 yards on 18 rushes for PSU. Rodney Kinlaw contributed 86 yards on 6 carries as well. Anthony Morrelli threw for 154 yards. The Penguins’ Tom Zetts completed 12 of 20 passes for 95 stripes.

Sept. 24, 2005 – Pittsburgh 41 YSU 0

…The Pitt offense was able to grind out 528 yards of total offense as the Panthers added their first win of the season (1-3) against Youngstown State. Tyler Palko, Pitt’s quarterback, finished 10-yards shy of 300 (290). Greg Lee hauled in 6 passes for 143 yards on the day. Raymond Kirley led the Panthers with 83 yards rushing. Marcus Mason led YSU with 64 yards on 16 totes.