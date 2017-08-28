Roads closed in Weathersfield Township due to gas leak

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Roads in Weathersfield Township are being shut down after crews hit a gas line while digging.

The crews were working in the area of Youngstown Warren Road and Robbins Avenue, according to Trumbull County Dispatch. They were called around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The roads around the area are shut down while crews work to repair the line.

Dominion Energy was notified about the leak.

