Three arrested during OVI checkpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Youngstown.
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane.
A total of 356 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.
Officers made three arrests, including one that turned violent.
The checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:
- Two arrests for OVI
- One arrest for assault and resisting arrest
- Four summonses for driving under suspension
- One summons for drug abuse
- One summons for open container
- Two citations for child restraint
- One citation for red light
- One citation for illegal U-turn
- One citation for driving upon closed road
- One citation for expired license plates