Three arrested during OVI checkpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Youngstown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane.

A total of 356 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made three arrests, including one that turned violent.

The checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:

Two arrests for OVI

One arrest for assault and resisting arrest

Four summonses for driving under suspension

One summons for drug abuse

One summons for open container

Two citations for child restraint

One citation for red light

One citation for illegal U-turn

One citation for driving upon closed road

One citation for expired license plates