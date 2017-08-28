Three arrested during OVI checkpoint in Youngstown

Sarah Mercer Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Youngstown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane.

A total of 356 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made three arrests, including one that turned violent.

The checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:

  • Two arrests for OVI
  • One arrest for assault and resisting arrest
  • Four summonses for driving under suspension
  • One summons for drug abuse
  • One summons for open container
  • Two citations for child restraint
  • One citation for red light
  • One citation for illegal U-turn
  • One citation for driving upon closed road
  • One citation for expired license plates

 

