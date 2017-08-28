Work underway to bring new gas station to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work has started to bring a new gas station to Boardman.

Monday, the former eye doctor’s office and phone repair service building was torn down at the corner of California Avenue and US-224.

The project does not have a zoning permit yet nor any permits to start building. The township expects a submission involving a number of land parcels soon.

Giant Eagle wants to build a new GetGo gas station on the property.

WYTV 33 News has been covering this planned project since 2014.