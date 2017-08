BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A New Middleton woman pleaded not guilty to drug and child endangerment charges and was issued a $500 bond Tuesday.

Police say Arianna Traficant, 25, left her child in a house on Cook Avenue while she went outside.

A witness told police the child had been screaming in the house for an hour and that Traficant was outside, smoking marijuana.

Police said they found the child crying inside a play pen, covered in food and water without a diaper.