Cortland man accused of hitting neighbor in head with hammer

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Cortland man is facing charges, accused of hitting his neighbor in the head with a hammer.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mahan Denman Road on Friday for a reported attack. A 69-year-old man was being taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital when they arrived.

The wife of the man told deputies that her neighbor, John Trevena, Jr., hit her husband in the head with a hammer and kicked him after yelling at him to get off his property. She said her husband had gone next door to ask if Trevena needed help working on a Bobcat, according to investigators.

Deputies said the woman acknowledged that Trevena and her husband are involved in a pending civil case and have had past issues. She said her husband is a “caring kind of guy,” however.

Investigators reported finding tools, including a hammer, in Trevena’s yard.

They questioned Trevena, who told them he defended himself by punching his neighbor because he said his neighbor had a gun.

Deputies said Trevena kept changing his story about seeing the gun and later admitted to lying that he hadn’t seen one.

Trevena was arrested and charged with felonious assault and falsification.

Deputies said the victim’s brain was bleeding as a result of the attack. He had to get stitches, and his neck was swollen and bruised.

Trevena pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $75,000, and he was ordered to surrender all weapons and have no contact with his neighbors.

His case is set for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.