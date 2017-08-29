Howland & Boardman meet for 1st time in 30 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland (1-0) and Boardman (1-0) will play one another for the first time in 30 years. The two programs have scrimmaged each other in recent years but have not played a regular season game since 1987.

In week one, Boardman opened the 2017 schedule with another 41-point effort against East (41-7). Junior quarterback Mike O’Horo and senior Jujuan Forte each scored a pair of touchdowns. The defense held the Golden Bears to just over 100 yards of offense and forced 4 turnovers.

Boardman is seeking a 2-0 start for the second consecutive year. The last time the Spartans started 2-0 was in 1996 and 1997 (actually, Boardman began the 1994 through 1997 seasons with a 2-0 start).

Prior to last year’s 41-0 win over East, the Spartans had dropped their previous three home openers.

Last week, Howland ran for 342 yards in their 23-19 win over Lakeview. The Tigers were led by Jackson Deemer (159) and Samari Dean (137) who both went over 100-yards rushing apiece. That feat was the first time since October 31, 2014 that two Tiger rushers had gained over 100-yards in a game. Tyriq Ellis ran for 163 and Jaquore Marrs gained 149 on the ground against Niles in the season finale. Deemer and Dean each scored one touchdown, respectively, versus the Bulldogs. The Tiger defense held the Bulldogs to just 39 yards rushing in the contest. Junior outside linebacker Nathan Barrett finished the game with 3 quarterback sacks.

Howland is in search of their 6th 2-0 start in the past 11 years.

Last Two Meetings

1987 – Boardman, 47-0

1986 – Boardman, 24-0

2016 Stats

Scoring Offense: Howland, 26.9; Boardman, 17.3

Total Offense: Howland, 274.8; Boardman, 239.9

Scoring Defense: Howland, 19.9; Boardman, 20.6

Post Season Trends

Howland

…After a three-year hiatus from playoff competition, the Tigers advanced to week eleven in 2016. Now, Howland has been a part of week eleven in 7 of the past 10 seasons.

Boardman

…The Spartans missed the cut last year after moving onto the post-season in 2015 after being crowned champion of the AAC Gold Tier. Since 1999, Boardman has qualified for the playoffs 6 times.

Upcoming Schedule

Howland

Sept. 8 – at Parma (1-0)

Sept. 15 – Poland (1-0)

Sept. 22 – at Hubbard (1-0)

Boardman

Sept. 8 – at Jackson (1-0)

Sept. 15 – at Steubenville (1-0)

Sept. 22 – Mooney (1-0)