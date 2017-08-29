Man pleads guilty to role in Poland Burger King robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the defendants accused of a Poland Burger King robbery in April pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Jonathon Daviduk appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom on Tuesday, pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and attempted kidnapping.

Investigators say Daviduk was involved in tying up two Burger King employees and forcing a third to give up cash. The store was closing when the robbery happened, and there were no customers inside.

Also charged for their parts in the crime were Angelle Schneider, Dominic DePaul and Jeremy Britton.

Daviduk is being held without bond before his sentencing on October 30.

Schneider and DePaul are also scheduled to be sentenced in October. Britton faces his charges in a juvenile court.