Medical advice for Canfield Fairgoers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield Doctor, Denise Bobovnyik donates her expertise at the Canfield Fair Red Cross First Aid station. She came on Daybreak to give us tips to stay safe at the fair. Here are some points to remember:

Wear practical shoes. Blisters are the #1 medical condition treated at the fair.

Have sunscreen, and stay hydrated even if it’s not hot. (Jim says it won’t be.)

Don’t come to the fair if you had surgery the day before.

There are places you can store your medication at the first aid station

If you wake up and don’t feel well, don’t go to the fair.

Be sure to wash with antibacterial sanitizer after touching animals.

Especially wash your hands before eating.

Heart patients, remember the salt content is high in most fair food.

If you see a ride is unsafe, or run inappropriately, tell someone.

Mammogram will be at the fair as well as a blood pressure reading.

Have fun but be safe as we say good bye to Summer!