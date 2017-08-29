Nugget of Knowledge: Rabbits and carrots

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Bacon packaging

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Do rabbits really like carrots?

Yes….but hay, grass, leafy greens are what they do eat.

Carrots should never be a main source of food for a rabbit: carrots are largely empty calories for these creatures, a treat like candy to them that could lead to tummy aches and digestive problems.

But why do we link bunnies with carrots?

Bugs Bunny….he’s been chewing them for 80 years.

So why did those who drew cartoons give Bugs his beloved carrot in the first place?

The theory says that Bugs was supposed to copy the smoking habits of movie stars of the 30’s and 40’s.

Bugs’ carrot is his version of Groucho Marx or Clark Gable chomping on a cigar…Warner Brothers animation director Bob Clampett said Bugs’ carrot was inspired by the way Gable spoke around his cigar in the 1934 film “It Happened One Night” and Humphrey Bogart always had a cigarette hanging at the corner of his mouth.

