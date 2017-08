YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a murder overnight in Youngstown.

The shooting happened on Chicago Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim passed away at the hospital at 7:30 a.m. He has been identified, but police aren’t releasing his name until family is notified.

The Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.