STREETSBORO, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Streetsboro are looking for a 16-year-old boy who may be in the Warren area.

Devin Grishaber, who ran away from his home earlier this month, may be staying in Warren, Newton Falls, Streetsboro or Stow, according to police.

The teen has a homemade star tattoo on his left hand. He is 5’4″ tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Grishaber’s whereabouts are asked to call the Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976.