Sharon police: Teen shot and killed, another juvenile arrested

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A teenager shot and killed a 15-year-old at a Sharon home Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Officers arrested the teen suspect about a mile away in the 200 block of Liberty Street. According to the district attorney, he will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Police got the call around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting inside a house in the 700 block of Meek Street.

The victim was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meek Street is blocked off Tuesday evening and a mobile command center has been set up there.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said four or five law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation, including Pennsylvania State Police.

WYTV is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back here and watch 33 News at 11 for the latest.

