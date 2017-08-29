Witnesses take stand against man accused of killing Warren 3-year-old

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The trial against a man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy almost two years ago continued in Warren on Monday.

Several witnesses for the state, including the child’s mother and Warren Police Detective Nick Carney, took the stand.

Arthur Harper is charged with murder in the November 2015 death of Russell Cottrill, his girlfriend’s son.

Investigators say the child suffered head trauma while he was alone with Harper.

The boy later died in a hospital.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning.