Youngs notches #100, South Range tops Ursuline

CANFIELD, OH (WYTV)-South Range’s Bradon Youngs made history Monday night as he became the first Raiders boy to score 100-career goals as the Raiders topped Ursuline 6-3.

Youngs opened the scoring in the first after a cross was sent in the box and Youngs tapped it away from the defenders and slotted it past the keeper for the goal.

Ursuline wouldn’t go quietly though, Jacob Coman outpaced the Raiders defense and put one in the back of the net to level the score at 1.

But the game wouldn’t be even for long, as Logan Baer hit a one-touch strike to the upper corner to make it 2-1.

From there, it was Youngs show, notching his second just minutes later for career goal #100. Youngs finished with five goals on the evening.

Coman had 2 goals for the Irish while Mario Ruano added one.

The Raiders improve to 3-0 on the season, while Ursuline drops to 1-1.

South Range returns to action Wednesday at Crestview.