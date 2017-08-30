2 arrested following vandalism spree in downtown Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police arrested two people after a vandalism spree Tuesday night.

Officers received multiple calls about two people breaking the windows of businesses with rocks in the downtown area.

When officers arrived, they found Shawn Duley and Kevin Shonce, both 19, in an alley. One of the suspects had a rock in his hand and was ordered to drop it, according to police.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects as those who broke the windows by surveillance video from one of the businesses.

Both Shonce and Duley were charged with felony vandalism.