VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The red-tailed hawk rescued from a Trumbull County freeway on Monday had to be euthanized.

The bird was found in a grassy area off of Route 11 in Vienna Township, south of Route 82.

Howland’s Birds in Flight Sanctuary captured the bird, which had a broken wing.

An X-ray found that its wing was broken in six places and beyond repair.

Under federal law, a hawk’s wing cannot be amputated below the wrist.

That’s when the decision was made to put the bird down.