SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man from New Middletown was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Oliver Holley-Fry was traveling north on Route 170 when he went off the road and struck a utility pole.

Holley-Fry was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Police say Holley-Fry was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.