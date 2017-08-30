Man sentenced for mooning Harbor Pet employees in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to charges that he exposed himself to employees at Harbor Pet in Boardman.

Harry Cooper, Jr., of Lowellville, was arrested on Friday on a warrant for public indecency charges.

Police identified Cooper as the suspect who put his bare buttocks against a window at the pet store in June.

Employees told investigators that the man was unhappy because they wouldn’t open the door so that he could buy a can of crickets. The store didn’t open until 11 a.m., and Cooper arrived at 10:50 a.m.

Another employee, as well as a 2-year-old girl in the area, witnessed the incident, according to a police report.

Cooper was sentenced to six months of reporting probation and was ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. He was also ordered to stay away from Harbor Pet Center’s property.