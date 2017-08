NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man is in Trumbull County Jail, accused of raping a 5-year-old boy.

Joshua Worthy, 26, was arrested Wednesday on a rape charge.

According to a police report, the crime was reported last month. The report stated that Worthy has no criminal record and is mentally disabled.

Worthy, who agreed to be interviewed by police, admitted to the rape, according to the report.