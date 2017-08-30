Officers cleared in shooting of suspect near Howland Giant Eagle

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors released a 20-page fact-finding report on Wednesday, clearing officers of any wrongdoing in the police-involved shooting at the Giant Eagle in Howland in February.

The document details a series of events that led to the shooting, including the murder of Van Blevins at his Weathersfield home. The shooting led to a lockdown of a Mineral Ridge High School basketball game while police searched for the suspect, Richard Latimer.

Latimer’s wife, who said she witnessed the shooting, ran to Taco Bell and called 911 to report it.

Latimer was later spotted near the Giant Eagle, where he was shot by police officers.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said Latimer’s actions and noncompliant behavior toward officers that night are consistent with characteristics of suicide by cop. A case against the officers involved will not be presented to the grand jury.

Through their investigation into these events, charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice were filed against Tina Davis. She pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment and bond was set at $20,000.

WYTV is digging through documents from prosecutors to determine how Davis was connected to Latimer.