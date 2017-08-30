PA Turnpike puts safety measures in place for Labor Day weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The PA Turnpike Commission projects that about 3.5 million vehicles will travel the Turnpike during the six-day travel period between Thursday and Tuesday.

Starting at 5 a.m., all lanes in each direction of the Turnpike will be open and available to accommodate heavier traffic volumes over the holiday period. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects will be suspended during the Labor Day weekend.

PTC said call boxes that are installed intermittently along the highway will be decommissioned after the holiday.

The PTC now uses these measures to look after the safety of motorists:

*11′ and ‘911’ cell phone calls

Closed Circuit Television Cameras

Pennsylvania State Police

Turnpike Safety Service Patrol

To keep motorists safe over the busy holiday weekend, the PTC will be conducting Safety Breaks at the following service plazas:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Bowmansville Service Plaza, Lancaster County

3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at the Sidling Hall Service Plaza, Fulton County

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone. There are resources that can be reached to get more information on turnpike conditions or to contact the PTC.

While on the turnpike:

Variable & Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike

Highway Advisory Radio — 1640 AM (tune-in interchanges)

By phone:

Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)

Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

On the web:

TRIPTalk — free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx

Travel Conditions Map — live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap

Waze — a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at https://www.waze.com